Apple-backed Globalstar named two former Qualcomm executives to lead its terrestrial spectrum and network service division, and its wholesale satellite capacity business as it looks to expand its commercial satellite offerings.

Tamer Kadous will lead the terrestrial spectrum and network services unit as VP and GM. Prior to Globalstar, he was VP of wireless engineering at XCOM Labs and senior director of engineering at Qualcomm.

The terrestrial spectrum and network business aims to deliver private wireless network services enabled by Globalstar’s XCOM RAN and Band n53 assets.

Globalstar CEO Paul Jacobs said Kadous played a key role in building XCOM RAN technology from its earliest days, and his “technical expertise and leadership experience are invaluable as we scale our capabilities”.

The wholesale satellite capacity business will be led by Daaman Hejmadi as its VP and GM. Prior to joining Globalstar, Hejmadi held various executive positions, including VP of engineering at Qualcomm. and as a corporate VP at Intel, where he managed 10,000 engineers.

Jacobs said Hejmadi brings more than 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry, “with broad technical and management experience, and a sharp focus on customer needs”.

The wholesale satellite capacity business is developing more access to Globalstar’s satellite services for consumers through strategic wholesale partnerships.

Globalstar is building a second-generation direct-to-device constellation for use by Apple.

Jacobs and two former Qualcomm colleagues founded XCOM Labs in 2018.

He was CEO of Qualcomm from 2005 to 2014 before leaving his position as chair of the board in 2018.