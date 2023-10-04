PARTNER CONTENT: Ahead of the big event in Dubai Oct 10-11, Mobile World Live previews what to expect, including a keynote conversation with Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu and GSMA Director General Mats Granryd, the industry’s first launch of 5.5G portfolios, an all-scenario 10Gb/s experience and full-scenario connections. Join us in Dubai to gain exclusive insight into the hottest topics impacting the industry, as we ‘Bring 5.5G into Reality.’
