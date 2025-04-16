Former Telefonica president and CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) joined the board of advisers for telecommunications industry software specialists Glow Services, his first appointment since departing the operator group in January.

Alvarez-Pallete, who was also chair of the GSMA until earlier this year, will join a number of other big name former telecoms chiefs providing their expertise to Glow including Ronan Dunne, Gavin Patterson, Glenn Lurie, Nick Jan Van Damme, Eelco Blok and Mats Granryd.

In a statement on the appointment, Glow executive chair Andrew Cole described its latest addition as “a global legend in the telecom industry”, stating “his intellect, deep market understanding and industry expertise will help power our business”.

Alvarez-Pallete spent 26 years at Telefonica across various roles including almost nine years leading the company.

He is also a member of the board of trustees at la Caixa Foundation, on the advisory council of automotive player SEAT and chair of the jobs, skills and impact committee at the European Round Table for Industry.

Glow provides white label cloud platforms aimed at operators around the globe including for financing, device trade-in and insurance.