The CTIA announced CEO and president Meredith Attwell Baker (pictured) will retire in 2025 after the completion of her current contract.

Baker is a former commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission and joined the CTIA in 2014.

She was previously SVP of government relations with NBCUniversal Media.

Baker is a prominent expert on spectrum and telecom policy matters and previously also led the US government’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

CTIA chair and CEO of Carolina West Wireless Slayton Stewart stated Baker’s signature accomplishment is the release of more than 5,600MHz of spectrum by the US government, “strengthening our economy and improving Americans’ daily lives”.

“Simply put, that represents the most successful tenure in our industry’s history.”

During Baker’s term, the CTIA grew more than 80 per cent, enabling it to be a stronger advocate for driving initiatives to improve the wireless industry and consumer experience.

She launched the annual 5G Summit and helped establish the MWC Las Vegas trade show with the GSMA.

“Together, I am extremely proud that we have achieved key victories from siting to spectrum and helped build a stronger industry,” she said. “I will forever be indebted to our great member companies for entrusting me with being the voice of the wireless industry.”

During her tenure, The Washington Post named the CTIA as a top workplace for six consecutive years.

She was inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame in 2023.

The CTIA picked consultancy Korn Ferry to seek out Baker’s replacement, with the executive remaining in the role in the interim to ensure a smooth transition.