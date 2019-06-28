Tencent, Qualcomm optimise QQ for smartwatches

LIVE FROM MWC19 SHANGHAI: Executives from Qualcomm and Tencent took to the stage to showcase a new version of the QQ instant messaging service for wearables.

Speaking at the event, QQ platform product director Jerry Xia (pictured, left) said QQ, which has been around for 20 years and has more than 800 million users, has thrived because “we always pay attention to the latest technology and devices”.

The service has progressed from desktop computers to mobile phones, and on to smartphones and wearables.

However, in its earlier form, the version for wearables had limitations: for example, users were unable to add new contacts if they were using smartwatches from different brands.

The new WatchQQ for Snapdragon supports features such as touch-to-touch contact exchange, HD video chat and rich emojis.

The companies announced four products supporting Watch QQ: 360 S1, China Mobile C4, Kido X3 and Mobvoi TicWatch Kids.

Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product marketing at Qualcomm Atheros (pictured, right) said: “Of course, by bringing Watch QQ to the Qualcomm platform, every smartwatch from here on can have that option.”