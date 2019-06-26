 Government policy key to China tech boom – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCS19 - News

Government policy key to China tech boom

26 JUN 2019

MWC19 SHANGHAI: A combination of strong government support and abundant capital have been the catalyst behind China’s tech boom, argued JPMorgan Chase executive Jing Ulrich (pictured).

“The Chinese leader long ago realised technology would be the future driver of economic growth, so in terms of financial support and legal support, we have a lot from the government. We also have various policies for AI, for Made in China 2025 and the biotech industry,” she explained.

Ulrich, vice chairman of global banking and Asia Pacific at the bank, said the country is able to mobilise capital quickly as it has a high savings rate and a vibrant venture capital and private equity sector, with many global companies looking to invest in its local start-ups.

China’s large population also makes it a good platform for testing and commercialising new products and services, with the country already leapfrogging ahead in areas such as mobile payments, she added.

5G push
Ulrich noted the Chinese government has put a strong emphasis on the rollout of 5G due to the potential of the technology to transform industries, such as the entertainment and automotive sectors.

China’s economy is valued at $13 trillion, which is about half the GDP of all countries in Asia Pacific and 16 per cent of global GDP. She said this means China’s role in the global economy is more important than ever.

She believes the ties between China and the US are so strong it would be “unimaginable to sever” them. She thinks, eventually, cooler heads will prevail, but there will be bumps along the road.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei flexes 5G muscle

China Telecom head highlights 5G readiness

China Mobile chief touts tech as economic driver
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association