English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWCS18 NEWS

Tech-fueled financial revolution threatens traditional players

29 JUN 2018

LIVE FROM MWC SHANGHAI 2018: Ali Naseer, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Pakistan operator Jazz, believes the wave of innovation in financial services has “serious potential” to unsettle the current system, with traditional players increasingly under pressure to adopt new technologies.

Naseer, who spoke at the Leaders Stage: Better Future for Commerce & Finance, said all industries, especially services, are facing “unprecedented pressures from technologically advanced customers and aggressive new market entrants”.

And the changes in financial services, which he described as “the most traditional and central industry in our economy”, puts longstanding banks, insurance companies and wealth management firms all under threat.

“These challenges will force the industries to adopt new technologies sooner than later,” believes Naseer. “The revolution in digital financial services will be sudden, as we already see that the fintechs tend to capture the market at an extremely higher pace as compared to a traditional industry.”

Taking a longer-term view, Naseer believes technology advancements and the evolution of customer expectations are providing “big opportunities for innovation”.

“From crypto-currencies to big data, fintech innovations have captured the attention of all,” he said, adding that technology such as blockchain and mobile payments would be the “catalyst” for ushering in changes to the traditional way the financial services industry has operated.

“Distributed ledger systems like the blockchain technology and mobile payment systems are providing new avenues for business growth,” he said. “Blockchain can create a perfect record of ownership and allows the transfer of the securities and cash in a seamless way. It has the potential to improve efficiency across financial services; enable regulators to trace suspicious transactions in near real-time; and ultimately ensure that payments are more transparent, faster, and cheaper.”

Home challenges
In Pakistan, where Jazz operates as one of the largest mobile wallet providers, Naseer said that illiteracy is one of the biggest challenges to fuelling digital and mobile payment adoption.

“To educate the customers on how to use and avail of the benefits of mobile payments is a difficult process. To top this up, the concerns of security and financial loss also restrict the majority of the population from utilising conventional payment methods.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association