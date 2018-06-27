English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWCS18 NEWS

China Telecom warns of industry damage from price war

27 JUN 2018

LIVE FROM MWC SHANGHAI 2018: Liu Aili, China Telecom president, warned unchecked price competition has the potential to damage all players, with mobile revenue likely to fall sharply in the saturated China market.

Speaking in the opening keynote, Liu said every time a user switches to another operator, generally for a much lower price, it causes mobile turnover to decline: “When we have fierce competition, industry value reduction is more prominent”.

He pointed out that as users now enjoy limitless data, up between three- and five-times more than just a few years ago, operators’ capex and opex are growing rapidly, but “our revenue doesn’t really increase”.

The country’s mobile industry faces increasing price pressure after the three state-owned operators committed in March to reducing mobile data tariffs by at least 30 per cent in response to a new government policy on network speed upgrades and tariff reduction.

China Unicom recently kicked a campaign offering a range of special mobile discounts.

With more than 1.5 billion mobile connections in China, Liu said the market is highly saturated, but industry statistics indicate connection numbers are still growing slightly, as people take up two or even three SIM cards.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association