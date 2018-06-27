China Mobile lines up 6 Mobile Connect partners

LIVE FROM MWC SHANGHAI 2018: China Mobile announced strategic cooperation agreements with six leading China-based companies, to broaden use of the Mobile Connect authentication platform and simplify log-in to the new partners’ apps and services for millions of users.

Partnerships were signed with Xiaomi, iQIYI, Qihoo 360, Ant Financial, Bank of China and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank at the Mobile Authentication Open Cooperation Summit, here, designed to create a new business cooperation model, China Mobile said in a statement.

The operator’s mobile authentication is based GSMA’s Mobile Connect and provides enterprise-class, one-stop account authentication for internet applications. Mobile Connect is a mobile operator-backed authentication solution which provides simple, secure and convenient access to online services.

Since launching at the end of 2016, China Mobile’s authentication capabilities have connected 1,800 applications covering everything from financial and travel services, to entertainment and education. The operator said the daily authentication volume reached 450 million in May, with monthly active users increasing 240 per cent compared with the same period in 2017. The number of daily live users rose 170 per cent year-on-year.

Hong Xiaoqin, general manager of China Mobile Internet, said as part of its big connection strategy the company will work with industry partners with “a more cooperative attitude to more conveniently connect users with applications, data and various channels”.

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, also released its open collaboration policy to build on existing development capabilities and seek more cooperation with upstream and downstream companies in the authentication value chain.