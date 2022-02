Partner Interview: Keysight Technologies

27 FEB 2022

Satish Dhanasekaran, Chief Operating Officer, Keysight Technologies, explains the company’s focus at MWC22 under the tagline ‘Accelerating 5G Across the Ecosystem.’ Dhanasekaran discusses the evolution of 5G, how operators can extract value from 5G private networks and Industry 4.0 services, and how the company is contributing to the development of the Open RAN market.