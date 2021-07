Showfloor feature: 4YFN – Novameat, Engidi & ontravelers

Sasha Twining checks out food tech startup Novameat, a company demoing 3D-printed plant-based ‘meat.’ Sasha also visits Engidi, a Barcelona-based company specialising in wearable tech to improve worker safety, and ontravelers, a startup that allows travellers to earn money via an app.