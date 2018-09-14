English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCA18 - NEWS

Vice chief hits out at programmatic hype

14 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: Dominique Delport (pictured, right), president of media company Vice International, acknowledged the appeal of personalisation but argued programmatic content and ad systems are problematic because they deprive viewers of content that is unfairly deemed “unsafe”.

The executive noted “every telco operator is rediscovering the power and potential revenue around advertising,” pointing to moves from Verizon and AT&T to boost their targeted advertising capabilities. But Delport said the rise of programmatic models, which take aim at specific audiences and demographics, has given birth to “an advertising moral norm which I totally disagree with”.

He explained programmatic systems arbitrarily block content based on certain keywords, meaning some content, “even provided by great newsrooms, great journalists with the highest ethical standards, will be skipped from the playground because it’s supposedly brand unsafe”.

“This is not right, this is wrong. We need with the DSP [demand-side ad platform], with the SSP [supply-side platform] to be much more mature because these topics are the topics that matter to our audience,” Delport said.

“Telco can play a big part in redefining what advertising will be,” he concluded. “At the end of the day, advertising is good. It offers free media, free content, and not everyone can pay for content.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Small screens disrupt LatAm mobile, media landscapes

Nokia CEO urges operators to move out of comfort zone

T-Mobile CTO lays out mid-band challenge
MWCA18 - NEWS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association