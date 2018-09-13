US operators take on authentication

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: AT&T, Sprint T-Mobile US and Verizon jointly introduced a new type of multi-factor authentication which replaces passwords with device-based identification.

The prototype product, called Project Verify, relies on operators’ network-based capabilities to verify multiple points of unique customer data, including phone number, SIM card details and IP address. Once a user signs up for the service, they are assigned a device-based user profile which is used in the authentication process.

In demonstrations at Mobile World Congress Americas, the operators showcased Project Verify in three test apps spanning banking, photography and social media. The operators said they are looking to attract developers to use the technology and are exploring other use cases.

“This initiative expands upon our global operator initiative, Mobile Connect, to bring standardised authentication and identity services to the US market,” GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair said in a statement. “The solution aims to deliver a seamless experience for service providers from many sectors, helping to drive rapid adoption and scale.”