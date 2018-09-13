English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCA18 - NEWS

Sprint teams with SoftBank family for IoT

12 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: Sprint shared more detail about its new IoT platform built in collaboration with Ericsson, touting built-in security features and a distributed core delivered through partnerships with Arm and Packet.

The operator hailed the platform as a “new standard in how IoT is managed and secured”.

Sprint noted the system, called Curiosity IoT, includes a virtualised core which utilises Packet servers to push compute power to the edge. This architecture reduces the distance data needs to travel over the network for processing from 1,000 miles to less than 50, it said.

A security framework provided by Arm also offers a set of threat models, security analysis, device management and the ability to deliver over-the-air firmware updates. Arm is owned by Sprint parent company SoftBank, which also holds a stake in Packet.

Ivo Rook, SVP of IoT and product development at Sprint, said in a statement: “Arm changes the way devices are managed over the air and how data is analysed, while delivering unparalleled security from the chip to the cloud.

“Sprint’s unique IoT platform design called for a distributed core to bring the network to the data, rather than the data to the network,” Packet CEO Zachary Smith added. “They didn’t have to look any further than within the SoftBank family, with Packet distributing the core and enabling automation in a matter of minutes, as opposed to months.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association