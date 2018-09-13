English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCA18 - NEWS

Samsung pushes lead 5G role

13 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: Samsung’s North America boss underlined his company’s growing status as a major 5G player in the region during this morning’s keynote.

The company failed to threaten the big three network vendors during 3G and 4G buildouts, but has already scored deals with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon in the move to 5G.

And it’s not just networks where Samsung will battle it out.

“We’re well positioned – we have the semiconductors, of course we have the devices and we have the network equipment,” stated Tim Baxter, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America.

Baxter also stressed the company’s ambition to “connect everything”, thanks in part to its IoT-based SmartThings offering. “We’ve one app, one cloud, and a new user interface – voice,” he declared (voice being a reference to Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby). “It’s been a multiyear journey.”

Naturally, Baxter was excited about the potential of 5G, claiming it will take the mobile experience “to a whole new level.”

“2G enabled us to put a phone in our pocket. 3G and 4G put the internet in our pocket. 5G will enable us to put the equivalent of fibre [connectivity] in our cars, home, pocket and offices. It will open up a whole new plethora of opportunities.”

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile CTO lays out mid-band challenge

Verizon Wireless revels in 5G spotlight

Nokia sees opportunity in network interoperability
MWCA18 - NEWS

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association