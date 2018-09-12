Analyst warns 5G alone unlikely to yield high rewards

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: The launch of 5G services will offer limited price upside compared to early 4G launches, GSMA Intelligence research director Pablo Iacopino said, urging operators to use the new network technology to offer a wider number of services.

Speaking at the GSMA Intelligence Americas Summit on the eve of MWC Americas, Iacopino noted 5G was set to launch faster than many of the technologies likely to drive revenues built on the technology.

“Immersive reality [for example] is far from an acceptable user experience,” he said. “The challenge for operators is to monetise 5G from a consumer segment, as faster speed on its own has minimal price uplift.”

He went on to note the uplift in consumer prices following the launch of 4G was short-lived – especially in markets where prices for 4G were much higher than 3G at launch.

However, Iacopino added 5G was the first network technology that could be linked directly to other technologies – even if these were not fully developed – likely to provide long-term benefits for operators from rolling out and developing the technology.

In the short to medium term, he said: “4G will continue to pay the bills”.

“Our recommendation is don’t embrace 5G on its own because 5G is not enough,” the analyst said, urging operators to offer the service as part of a multiplay strategy that may support the likes of artificial intelligence, IoT, 8K television, immersive reality and advanced gaming.