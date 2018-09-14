English
HomeMWCA18 - NEWS

5G tipped to transform live sport, festival experience

14 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2018: Low-latency 5G services have the power to offer a raft of new experiences to spectators at sporting and live events while also improving safety, a panel of sector experts agreed.

Speaking at the final MWC Americas keynote, president and CEO of AEG Dan Beckerman, Boingo Wireless chief David Hagan and eSports entrepreneur Rick Fox (pictured l-r) discussed the impact of technology on live events.

“I’m excited about AR for some of our events,” Beckerman said, adding future networks could improve the level of interactive information available in real time. This data, he noted, could help curate the “overwhelming” nature of some events such as its Coachella festival.

Fox noted audiences attending eSports events have an expectation they will be able to actively participate.

This, he said, meant wireless infrastructure companies needed to supply the technology to allow fans to control their own experience through their device.

Beckerman added wireless technology could also improve safety at events through heat-mapping the flow of attendees using chips in wristbands and providing details on individuals during security scans.

In terms of new business, the three agreed low-latency services would likely open the way for a greater number of gambling opportunities – in regions where the practice is allowed – including providing the ability for instant transactions in-play.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

