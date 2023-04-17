ON THE FOREFRONT OF OPEN RAN IMPLEMENTATION

Global operators, faced with mounting demands for advanced telecommunication networks, are striving to adopt new technologies, software and equipment from diverse vendors to improve quality and flexibility as well as lower both operation and service costs. Such efforts will depend greatly on multi-vendor open radio access networks (Open RAN), which promise to unlock long-standing barriers and unleash accelerated innovation in the telecommunications industry. DOCOMO, the world’s only operator to deploy a multi-vendor communications network beginning in the 4G era, is now working with 13 global vendors to realize Open RAN solutions that will enable global operators to transform communications.

In this session, Sadayuki Abeta, VP and Head of Open RAN Solutions at NTT DOCOMO, will be joined by Fransisco Martin Pignatelli, Head of Open RAN at Vodafone, Sidd Chenumolu, Vice President of Technology Development at Dish, Cheng Choon Si and VP of Technology, Strategy & Transformation at Singtel to discuss the background, status, challenges and future goals of Open RAN and their experiences in working to make Open RAN a reality.