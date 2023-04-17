 NETWORK TRANSFORMATION: FOCUSING ON WHAT MATTERS - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC23 Partner Programmes

NETWORK TRANSFORMATION: FOCUSING ON WHAT MATTERS

17 APR 2023

Network transformation is a telco’s core asset. Through the generations of wireless and wireline capabilities continued investment by telcos has led to huge advances in speed and bandwidth. However, the next generation of network investment isn’t the same since as its predecessors as it is the first to truly incorporate the principles and capabilities of software-defined cloud computing and automation. In this debut of research from Accenture and an in-depth conversation from industry leaders we will explore what telcos are getting right in their network transformation strategy and what’s missing to achieve the results the industry needs.

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

