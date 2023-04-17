 NAVIGATING THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY FOR MOBILE - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC23 Partner Programmes

NAVIGATING THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY FOR MOBILE

17 APR 2023

Mobile Carriers are facing change on an unprecedented scale.

Join us as we explore how The GSMA, Telstra and Kingfisher are embedding innovation with creativity to deliver sustainable mobile experiences that focus on improving the lives of both people and planet.

We’ll discuss the benefits and challenges of moving towards a more circular economy for mobile devices and how beyond recycling, extending the life of a device, maximizing the number of device lifetimes and upcycling is driving sustainable transformation within the mobile industry.

Make sure to mark your calendars to find out why device circularity isn’t a compromise but a game changer.

