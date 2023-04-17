 MONETIZING NETWORKS WITH HYBRID MULTICLOUD CONNECTIVITY - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC23 Partner Programmes

MONETIZING NETWORKS WITH HYBRID MULTICLOUD CONNECTIVITY

17 APR 2023

In an era of hyper distributed applications, networks must be agile, dynamic to maintain application performance, availability, security, and user experience. Today’s networks, however, face unprecedented challenges that render them unresponsive and unadaptable to real-time change. In this session, IBM’s General Manager of Software Networking, Andrew Coward, together with Colin Bannon, Chief Technology Officer BT Global, take a deeper dive into how service providers can build ubiquitous, hybrid multi-cloud application connectivity to ensure enhanced security, intelligent observability and service assurance and provides a common way to manage networks across the diversity of infrastructure, tools, and security constructs.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association