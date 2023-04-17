MONETIZING NETWORKS WITH HYBRID MULTICLOUD CONNECTIVITY

In an era of hyper distributed applications, networks must be agile, dynamic to maintain application performance, availability, security, and user experience. Today’s networks, however, face unprecedented challenges that render them unresponsive and unadaptable to real-time change. In this session, IBM’s General Manager of Software Networking, Andrew Coward, together with Colin Bannon, Chief Technology Officer BT Global, take a deeper dive into how service providers can build ubiquitous, hybrid multi-cloud application connectivity to ensure enhanced security, intelligent observability and service assurance and provides a common way to manage networks across the diversity of infrastructure, tools, and security constructs.