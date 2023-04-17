COGNITIVE RESILIENCE: RETHINKING OUR CITIES AND ENTERPRISES

New technologies are revolutionizing the way our cities need to be built, the ways we collaborate, and even the talent we hire. Living during this major disruption will require radically innovative thinking, unlike any we’ve seen before. The future operating model is one that must step away from conceptions of “real-time” reaction, towards proactive prediction; and one that reconceptualizes the nature of employment as a mutually engaging, entrepreneurial relationship, rather than a traditionally transactional one. Discover how “Cognitive Resilience” can help our cities and enterprises stay ahead during this wave of technological disruption.