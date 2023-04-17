 A SUSTAINABLE & PROFITABLE TELCO: AN OXYMORON OR YOUR ORG'S DESTINY? - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC23 Partner Programmes

A SUSTAINABLE & PROFITABLE TELCO: AN OXYMORON OR YOUR ORG’S DESTINY?

17 APR 2023

There’s much, maybe too much, loose chatter out there regarding sustainability and the telco agenda, about how emerging tech such as 5G and AI can enable the monetization of these strategic imperatives. Join in this essential conversation—with five female leaders from EPAM, Ericsson UK & Ireland, Colt and Three UK.

We know data-driven transformation initiatives must be an essential component of our industry’s growth in the coming years, but with increasing cybersecurity concerns, government placed regulations and crumbling legacy systems, how can telcos leverage partnerships with digital natives to create efficiencies with consumers and businesses? How can digital transformation initiatives focussing on sustainable improvements help drive the industry to a digital and connected future?

