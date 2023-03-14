 Partner Interview: Qualcomm - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC23 5G Advanced

Partner Interview: Qualcomm

14 MAR 2023

VP of Engineering for Wireless R&D at Qualcomm, Tingfang Ji describes the features of its latest 5G-Advanced ready chipset.

