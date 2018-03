Keynote – Women4Tech: Berit Svendsen, CEO, Telenor Norway, Lisa Wang, Founder & CEO SheWorx, Rocio Tome, Women’s Assoc. for Digital Media, and Julia Woods-Moss, President, Tata Communications

01 MAR 2018

Keynote 9 – Women4Tech: Berit Svendsen, CEO, Telenor Norway, Lisa Wang, Founder & CEO SheWorx, Rocio Tome, Women’s Assoc. for the Digital Media, and Julia Woods-Moss, President, Tata Communications