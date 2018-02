Interview: ZTE

26 FEB 2018

ZTE believes that 5G will reshape the human society, not only bringing super-fast mobile networks, but also greatly expanding the applications of mobile technology in IoT. 5G networks will become an enabler of Internet of Everything. And ZTE believes that 5G will be a huge market. That’s why 5G is at the core of ZTE’s strategy for the future. ZTE strives to be a leader in 5G innovations.