Keynote 8: The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Bob Moritz

01 MAR 2017

Join Executives from Tele2, PWC, Smart Dubai and Nokia as they discuss how mobile will be at the centre of the fourth industrial revolution.

We are at the beginning of a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we interact with each other, our working environment, companies, brands and governments. In its scale, scope, and complexity, the transformation will be unprecedented.

With the growth of big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and quantum computing, these technologies will enable a more intelligent and efficient world.