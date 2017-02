Keynote 6: Building the 5G Economy – Karen Tso

28 FEB 2017

Join Executives from the European Commission, U. S Federal Communications Commission, Liberty Global and Orange Group as they discuss how 5G can help build the economy.

With 5G technology fast approaching, the mobile industry and policy markets are increasingly focused on the potential for new services and applications that can transform the way people live, work, play and communicate. This session explores these principles and more as we look to shape policy frameworks for a future 5G economy.