Keynote 5: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals Through Mobile – Strive Masiyiwa

28 FEB 2017

Mats Granryd, Director General GSMA with Executives from Gray Ghost Ventures, NEC Corporation, Econet, CGAP and the Business and Sustainable Development Commission discuss how to achieve Sustainable Development Goals through Mobile.

With 5.6 billion people expected to have access to mobile services by 2020, mobile networks are transforming the world and are essential in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Whether it’s ensuring healthy lives, achieving gender equality or helping to combat climate change, mobile provides the platform for overturning the status quo.