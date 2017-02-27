Keynote 3: Connected Vehicles – Denis Sverdlov, Daniel Simon

27 FEB 2017

The Connected Vehicle Keynote features leading companies Otto, Roborace & Charge, Formula E and Kaspersky Lab driving what will be a transport revolution with far reaching and profound consequences.

Managing the transition from manually driven cars to autonomous, and preparing the infrastructure to facilitate this technology will be a lengthy challenge from a technological, regulatory and societal stand point, but it is happening right now. The mobile network is at the heart of the autonomous vehicle; low latency, always-on, fail-proof and secure are just some of the key requirements for such a critical infrastructure.