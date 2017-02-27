English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMWC17 Videos

Keynote 3: Connected Vehicles – Alejandro Agag

27 FEB 2017

The Connected Vehicle Keynote features leading companies Otto, Roborace & Charge, Formula E and Kaspersky Lab driving what will be a transport revolution with far reaching and profound consequences.

 Managing the transition from manually driven cars to autonomous, and preparing the infrastructure to facilitate this technology will be a lengthy challenge from a technological, regulatory and societal stand point, but it is happening right now. The mobile network is at the heart of the autonomous vehicle; low latency, always-on, fail-proof and secure are just some of the key requirements for such a critical infrastructure.

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Day 1

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association