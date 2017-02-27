Keynote 2: The Digital Economy – Karen Tso

Keynote 2 at MWC17 covers The Digital Economy highlighting the current and future impact of the digital and virtual revolution brought about by mobile technologies. With L1 Technology, AT&T, FC Barcelona and Ansible.
*Disclaimer – GSMA Ltd takes the privacy of your information very seriously. To view the GSMA Privacy Policy, click here.
Feature: MWC17 Day 1
Feature: MWC17 Preview
Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie
© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association