Keynote 10: Conversational Commerce – Takeshi Idezawa

02 MAR 2017

Join CEOs from Boxever, Twilio, Line Corporation and Kik as they discuss how messaging apps are becoming key commerce platforms for consumers in Keynote 10: Conversational Commerce at MWC17.

Messaging apps are at the heart of the mobile experience, the most frequently used application on almost every smartphone. To date most of these interactions have been peer to peer and text based, but messaging apps are becoming increasingly rich as new technologies like payments, virtual assistants, natural language interfaces and chat bots become commonplace.

Messaging apps are therefore becoming key commerce platforms for brands and services to engage and deliver to their consumers.