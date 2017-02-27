Keynote 1: Mobile. The Next Element – Mats Granryd

27 FEB 2017

The opening keynote of the 2017 Mobile World Congress features Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA with CEOs from KT Corporation, SoftBank Group and Telefonica.

How can we describe the role of mobile in today’s world? Mobile has become fundamental to the everyday lives of nearly five billion people. Mobile is revolutionary, dynamic, personal and ever adapting. Mobile is the force behind every emerging innovation.

Key topics include the boom in video consumption and the move to 4k and virtual reality, big data and artificial intelligence, industrial and consumer IoT, the road to 5G and the wider impact of mobility on society.