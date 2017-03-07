Innovation City: KT, AT&T and… connected seals

Sasha Twining is on KT’s stand at Innovation City as she prepares to ride the luge at the Winter Olympics. Plus she checks out the connected truck at AT&T before diving into the internet of the seas.
*Disclaimer – GSMA Ltd takes the privacy of your information very seriously. To view the GSMA Privacy Policy, click here.
Feature: MWC17 Review
Feature: MWC17 Day 3
Feature: MWC17 Day 2
© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association