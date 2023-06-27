Partner Interview: XINGJI MEIZU Group

CEO Shen Ziyu reveals plans to support the car industry at MWC Shanghai 2023 and the company’s goals for growth in the smartphone market.
5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch
Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights
MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights
© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association
Do you want to hear about the latest developments in mobile technology?
Sign up to our free daily news bulletin