 Qualcomm CCO insists future will prove 5G value - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Shanghai 2023 - News

Qualcomm CCO insists future will prove 5G value

28 JUN 2023

LIVE FROM MWC23 SHANGHAI: Qualcomm CCO Jim Cathey (pictured, right) predicted 5G will come to be regarded as the best technology investment the industry has ever made, citing its transformative potential.

During a Q&A with GSMA CMO Lara Dewar, Cathey argued 5G proved essential during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic along with being a key catalyst in the development of generative AI models and laying the foundation for 6G.

Cathey noted many nations deployed 5G just before the pandemic struck, arguing that without the technology “it would have put us all back a little bit”.

“The technology allowed us to operate during the pandemic and forced us to digitise early.”

“There’s literally no industry that is not impacted by 5G and AI in a positive way. The technologies will unlock doors we didn’t see before. It’s going to improve efficiencies. It’s going to improve top-line revenue and it’s going to improve the customer experience.”

Cathey was bullish on the potential of mmWave for use in public safety applications, citing its ability to cut congestion and provide high-speed uplink.

Deployments of fixed wireless access in the last mile are increasing in developed countries not just developing nations, where homes that weren’t connected in the past now have broadband, the executive said.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association