Keynote 4: Industry & The Human Element – Ken Kroeger, Seeing Machines

01 JUL 2017

Manufacturing and logistics are undergoing revolutions that are reinventing how products are created and sold. And the first generation of ‘digital natives’ are entering the workplace with very different skills, needs and systems of value from previous ones. This has many ramifications for big business that industries are still grappling with. Combining this with the spread of bots, AI, IoT and robotics, what will a company of the future look like?