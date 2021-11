Building the Cloud: Panel Session

05 NOV 2021

Jeff Miller, CEO of Synchronoss, Neeloy Bhattacharyya, VP Customer Experience at Kaloom, Sanjay Uppal, SVP & GM, VeloCloud BU at VMWare and Rajesh Gadiyar, VP & GM at Intel talk with Curt Jacobsen, Partner at McKinsey about the benefits that arise when a telco makes its home in the cloud.