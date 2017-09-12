English
HomeMWC Americas 2017

Sprint calls for “infrastructure-friendly” policies

11 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: Deployment of mobile networks will be slowed unless siting regulations are adapted to recognise changes in technology, warned Charles McKee, VP of government affairs, federal and state regulatory, at ‎Sprint.

McKee, who will appear on the New Rules for New Technologies session on Tuesday at Congress, believes existing guidelines were “largely designed for yesterday’s technology”, and must be adapted.

“At a time when economic growth depends upon the rapid deployment of infrastructure, we all need to look for ways to adjust old regulations as quickly as possible or risk a cascading impact to jobs and the economy,” McKee told Mobile World Live.

The executive said Sprint is trying to help with the progress of regulation by working with local jurisdictions to minimise disruption, as well as cooperating with policy makers to discuss future changes.

“We recognise the need to educate policymakers about the significant differences in the relative size of this new wireless technology and the benefits of timely and low-cost deployment,” he continued.

Despite the regulatory struggles that could lie ahead, McKee remains confident that the US “has a real opportunity to lead the world in 5G”. But he urged policymakers to keep in mind the benefits that networks like 5G could bring to towns, cities and citizens.

“Higher costs mean fewer dollars for investment, there is no simple way around this maths,” he said. “Costs can come in the form of excessive fees or unnecessary delays. Simple and low cost infrastructure approval processes will mean greater and more widespread investment.”

