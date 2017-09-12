English
HomeMWC Americas 2017

GSMA unveils “Case for Change” campaign

12 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: The GSMA launched a campaign called ‘Case for Change’ to put the spotlight on the work the mobile industry is doing to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the impact the initiative is having on 5 billion people around the world.

The campaign will centre on a physical GPS-tagged “case” carrying equipment such as 360-degree cameras, mobiles, laptops and drone cameras, which will travel 130,000 kilometers and document stories in 18 countries on five continents, starting this week in the US.

One example of a story it has collected is that of Erich Manser, a low-vision runner, who uses connected glasses to compete in the Boston Marathon.

As the campaign expands around the world, Case For Change will show how mobile is delivering healthcare in Africa, helping refugees in the Middle East, and giving women financial independence in India, among other stories.

The case will end its journey in February 2018 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Operators and ecosystem players around the world are doing some amazing work to create this better future – and we need to tell those stories,” said Michael O’Hara, GSMA’s CMO.

“Beyond showcasing the tremendous power of mobile, the Case For Change serves as an opportunity to bring a wide range of stakeholders together in addressing the SDGs,” continued O’Hara. “This is not something that we can accomplish alone as individuals, as companies, even as an industry; we must work together, united, to make the 2030 agenda a reality.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

