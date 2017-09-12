GSMA scores 3-year deal with FC Barcelona

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: FC Barcelona teamed up with the GSMA on a three-year deal that will see the duo work on a number of technology initiatives around the world, in areas such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile identity and authentication, and next-generation networks.

The GSMA is closely connected with Barcelona, with the Catalonian city hosting the annual Mobile World Congress for the past 12 years and also being dubbed the ‘Mobile World Capital’.

“The initiatives that we are exploring together will help us to leverage mobile technology to optimise FC Barcelona fans’ experience, whether they are visiting Camp Nou or located around the world,” said Josep Maria Bartomeu, President, FC Barcelona. “We look forward to working together on many exciting projects that will highlight the power of mobile.”

In a statement, the GSMA noted that big data and IoT could be used to enable sensors that track elements at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, such as crowd management or air quality. Meanwhile mobile identity solutions such as Mobile Connect could be used to provide authentication for users accessing FC Barcelona services, as well as validate online transactions.

FC Barcelona will highlight these and other initiatives at GSMA events, including this week’s Mobile World Congress Americas, where the club will showcase its Barca Innovation Hub. The Hub was launched in March with the goal of “helping to transform the world through sporting excellence, using knowledge and innovation”.

The GSMA’s statement said FC Barcelona and the GSMA will work to develop additional use cases for, and expand the use of, the Barça Innovation Hub.

Further, FC Barcelona, through its FCB Foundation collaboration, will work alongside the GSMA in Barcelona-based youth programmes such as the Mobile World Capital mSchools initiative and the YoMo Festival at Mobile World Congress, to encourage students’ use of technology in learning.