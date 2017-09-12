English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Americas 2017

GSMA scores 3-year deal with FC Barcelona

12 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: FC Barcelona teamed up with the GSMA on a three-year deal that will see the duo work on a number of technology initiatives around the world, in areas such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile identity and authentication, and next-generation networks.

The GSMA is closely connected with Barcelona, with the Catalonian city hosting the annual Mobile World Congress for the past 12 years and also being dubbed the ‘Mobile World Capital’.

“The initiatives that we are exploring together will help us to leverage mobile technology to optimise FC Barcelona fans’ experience, whether they are visiting Camp Nou or located around the world,” said Josep Maria Bartomeu, President, FC Barcelona. “We look forward to working together on many exciting projects that will highlight the power of mobile.”

In a statement, the GSMA noted that big data and IoT could be used to enable sensors that track elements at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, such as crowd management or air quality. Meanwhile mobile identity solutions such as Mobile Connect could be used to provide authentication for users accessing FC Barcelona services, as well as validate online transactions.

FC Barcelona will highlight these and other initiatives at GSMA events, including this week’s Mobile World Congress Americas, where the club will showcase its Barca Innovation Hub. The Hub was launched in March with the goal of “helping to transform the world through sporting excellence, using knowledge and innovation”.

The GSMA’s statement said FC Barcelona and the GSMA will work to develop additional use cases for, and expand the use of, the Barça Innovation Hub.

Further, FC Barcelona, through its FCB Foundation collaboration, will work alongside the GSMA in Barcelona-based youth programmes such as the Mobile World Capital mSchools initiative and the YoMo Festival at Mobile World Congress, to encourage students’ use of technology in learning.

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association