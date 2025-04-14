MTN Group inked a partnership with Meta dedicated to improving the performance of voice and video calls made on applications across a dozen of the operator’s markets, with early results from Nigeria showcasing promising gains.

The Africa-focused group explained the collaboration aims to optimise the quality and stability of calls on applications, including WhatsApp, through network improvements and closer integration.

Extensive testing and data analytics are being used to fine-tune call performance on mobile networks without compromising efficient traffic delivery, the partners noted.

These efforts have apparently already delivered measurable improvements in key performance indicators in Nigeria, the first market to receive the boost.

Yahaya Ibrahim, CTO at MTN Nigeria stated the company was “pleased with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services”.

The companies began working together following initial discussions at MWC Barcelona 2024. They have since collaborated to identify technical optimisations to boost call reliability, connection times and quality.

Diego Mari, head of network ecosystems engineering at Meta said the initiative enables the companies to enhance user experience, adding that it exemplifies Meta’s “dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience, while striving for continued efficiency in traffic delivery”.