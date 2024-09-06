MTN Group’s board declared its support for CEO Ralph Mupita (pictured) after he came under fire for alleged improper conduct, with an independent investigation clearing the executive of any wrongdoing.

South African newspaper Sunday Times reported earlier in the week that a number of executives at the African operator had threatened to quit because of Mupita’s behaviour. Among the complaints, he was apparently accused of giving a certain unnamed female executive preferential treatment. The story was also picked up by Bloomberg.

In a statement released today (6 September), MTN’s board stated it had commissioned an independent law company to conduct a probe into the allegations, which found there was no evidence of improper conduct. It added its “attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful”.

“In its deliberations, the board accepted the report finding and is of the view that the matter has been addressed and is now closed.”

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported ten out of 15 of MTN’s leading executives had also signed a memo backing the CEO.

Mupita has held the top job for four years and joined the company as CFO in 2017. His contract is up for renewal in 2025.