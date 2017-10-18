English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Wari partners with WorldRemit in Senegal

18 OCT 2017

Senegal-based Wari Group teamed with online remittance company WorldRemit to enable instant money transfers in the country.

In a statement, the companies said the new service will allow WorldRemit customers in more than 50 countries to transfer funds to people in Senegal.

The new service will be available through Wari’s extended network of 27,000 cash pick up locations.

Wari, which pushed development of and access to financial services across west Africa, in particular Senegal, for a number of years said it now handles more than a million transactions daily through its direct and partner networks.

In total, it has more than 500,000 agents spread across 60 countries.

The companies said the move will prove of significant importance to Senegal given its “diverse diaspora population, with top migration destinations including France, Italy and Spain”.

Indeed, The World Bank estimated $1.6 billion was received in international remittances in the country in 2015.

Catherine Wines, co-founder at WorldRemit, said the partnership with Wari will give “half a million strong” the power “to share money instantly, anytime and anywhere”.

She added this further supports “the transition from costly offline remittances sent from bricks and mortar agents to safer, faster and lower-cost online transfer methods”.

WorldRemit made significant strides in recent months, striking a number of partnerships to expand its scope and presence.

In June it announced integration with Android Pay, and followed up in July with a partnership with China’s Huawei to expand the vendor’s operator-focused mobile money infrastructure platform.

In August, WorldRemit also partnered with the National Bank of Kenya and Vietnam’s Sacombank.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

WorldRemit eyes Vietnam with Sacombank tie-up

WorldRemit inks deal with National Bank of Kenya

Huawei, WorldRemit partner for Africa money push
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association