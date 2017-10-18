Wari partners with WorldRemit in Senegal

Senegal-based Wari Group teamed with online remittance company WorldRemit to enable instant money transfers in the country.

In a statement, the companies said the new service will allow WorldRemit customers in more than 50 countries to transfer funds to people in Senegal.

The new service will be available through Wari’s extended network of 27,000 cash pick up locations.

Wari, which pushed development of and access to financial services across west Africa, in particular Senegal, for a number of years said it now handles more than a million transactions daily through its direct and partner networks.

In total, it has more than 500,000 agents spread across 60 countries.

The companies said the move will prove of significant importance to Senegal given its “diverse diaspora population, with top migration destinations including France, Italy and Spain”.

Indeed, The World Bank estimated $1.6 billion was received in international remittances in the country in 2015.

Catherine Wines, co-founder at WorldRemit, said the partnership with Wari will give “half a million strong” the power “to share money instantly, anytime and anywhere”.

She added this further supports “the transition from costly offline remittances sent from bricks and mortar agents to safer, faster and lower-cost online transfer methods”.

WorldRemit made significant strides in recent months, striking a number of partnerships to expand its scope and presence.

In June it announced integration with Android Pay, and followed up in July with a partnership with China’s Huawei to expand the vendor’s operator-focused mobile money infrastructure platform.

In August, WorldRemit also partnered with the National Bank of Kenya and Vietnam’s Sacombank.