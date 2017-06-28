English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Visa strikes investment deal with Klarna

28 JUN 2017

Visa announced a strategic investment and partnership deal with European online payments company Klarna, in a move which demonstrates a “shared vision to accelerate online and mobile commerce”.

In a statement, the companies said the future collaboration “will enhance payment experiences for consumers in Europe”, while Visa’s planned investment in the firm is part of a global strategy to open up its ecosystem.

Visa did not reveal how much it would invest, but said its strategy is aimed at supporting a broad range of new partners which are helping to redefine and enhance the purchase experience.

It would appear Klarna fits the bill. The company currently serves 60 million customers and 70,000 retailers across Europe, and “develops products that address changing consumer preferences, giving them the flexibility and seamless experience they expect when shopping”, read the statement.

Jim McCarthy, EVP of innovation and strategic partnerships at Visa, said Klarna had demonstrated an expertise in consumer credit and online purchasing.

“We share a vision for how today’s online and mobile commerce experiences can be made as simple as they are in the real world,” he said.

Klarna’s CEO and co-founder Sebastian Seimiatkowski added the partnership with Visa gives the company the opportunity to “strengthen our global presence and product portfolio by leveraging our combined assets”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Visa looks to IoT payment market with partner deals

Apple, Visa face mobile payment lawsuit

PayPal, Visa partner for APAC payments push
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association