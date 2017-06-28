Visa strikes investment deal with Klarna

Visa announced a strategic investment and partnership deal with European online payments company Klarna, in a move which demonstrates a “shared vision to accelerate online and mobile commerce”.

In a statement, the companies said the future collaboration “will enhance payment experiences for consumers in Europe”, while Visa’s planned investment in the firm is part of a global strategy to open up its ecosystem.

Visa did not reveal how much it would invest, but said its strategy is aimed at supporting a broad range of new partners which are helping to redefine and enhance the purchase experience.

It would appear Klarna fits the bill. The company currently serves 60 million customers and 70,000 retailers across Europe, and “develops products that address changing consumer preferences, giving them the flexibility and seamless experience they expect when shopping”, read the statement.

Jim McCarthy, EVP of innovation and strategic partnerships at Visa, said Klarna had demonstrated an expertise in consumer credit and online purchasing.

“We share a vision for how today’s online and mobile commerce experiences can be made as simple as they are in the real world,” he said.

Klarna’s CEO and co-founder Sebastian Seimiatkowski added the partnership with Visa gives the company the opportunity to “strengthen our global presence and product portfolio by leveraging our combined assets”.