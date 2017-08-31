English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Zapper partnership opens way for Alipay in SA

31 AUG 2017

Alipay parent Ant Financial signed a deal with mobile payment and loyalty card company Zapper, clearing the way for the Chinese service to be accepted across 10,000 merchants in South Africa.

The deal estbalishes the first major retail presence for Alipay in South Africa and comes two months after the service first appeared as an accepted payment method on sightseeing buses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

As with the Chinese company’s deals across Europe and the US, the service will target merchants popular with existing Alipay users from mainland China who are visiting the country. Alongside payments, its app will offer information on local attractions.

In a joint statement announcing the deal, the companies said 110,000 tourists from China visit South Africa annually.

“South Africa is a must-experience country for Chinese tourists visiting Africa,” head of Alipay EMEA Rita Liu said, adding: “We are excited to partner with Zapper, the largest mobile payment provider in South Africa, to offer Chinese tourists a safe and convenient payment solution and seamless travel experience.”

Since its launch in 2004, Alipay signed-up 520 million users, mostly in mainland China. Ant Financial agreed deals with more than 450 financial institutions globally to support the service.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Alipay beefs up Singapore retail payment presence

Ant Financial stands to deliver 10M Japan users

China clamps down on direct mobile cash transfers
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association