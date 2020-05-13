Zamtel eyes digital finance boost following agent deal - Mobile World Live

Operator Zamtel inked an agreement with Zoona to gain access to the latter’s 800 agents across Zambia, a move party designed to reduce the number of cash payments made during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Zoona runs a network of agents and merchant partners across Zambia, primarily providing deposits into and out of accounts held with financial organisations including mobile money operators, remittance companies and banks.

In a social media post, Zamtel said as a result of the deal its customers would be able to access a range of mobile money services at Zoona outlets as well as registering SIM cards.

Users will be able to buy talk time, pay a range of utility bills and transfer funds alongside existing cash-in and -out services.

The companies noted the partnership would reduce the number of physical transactions consumers needed to make during the ongoing pandemic and, more generally, accelerate access to financial services for millions of people in the country.

Among other partners, Zoona also has agreements in place with MTN, Ecobank and Barclays. The operator is also present in Malawi and Mozambique.