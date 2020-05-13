 Zamtel eyes digital finance boost following agent deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Zamtel eyes digital finance boost following agent deal

13 MAY 2020

Operator Zamtel inked an agreement with Zoona to gain access to the latter’s 800 agents across Zambia, a move party designed to reduce the number of cash payments made during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Zoona runs a network of agents and merchant partners across Zambia, primarily providing deposits into and out of accounts held with financial organisations including mobile money operators, remittance companies and banks.

In a social media post, Zamtel said as a result of the deal its customers would be able to access a range of mobile money services at Zoona outlets as well as registering SIM cards.

Users will be able to buy talk time, pay a range of utility bills and transfer funds alongside existing cash-in and -out services.

The companies noted the partnership would reduce the number of physical transactions consumers needed to make during the ongoing pandemic and, more generally, accelerate access to financial services for millions of people in the country.

Among other partners, Zoona also has agreements in place with MTN, Ecobank and Barclays. The operator is also present in Malawi and Mozambique.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Targeted mobile money services key for financial inclusion of women – panel
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association