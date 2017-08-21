Youtap deploys QR code white-label m-pay system

Youtap launched a QR code-based mobile money platform and associated smartphone apps designed to deliver wireless transaction capabilities to small businesses and merchants in Africa and Asia.

New Zealand-headquartered Youtap said the service complies with the Bharat QR industry standard – a common specification developed by Bharat, Mastercard and Visa designed to enable merchants to accept electronic payments without an Electronic Draft Capture machine.

Instead, Youtap’s platform enables small businesses and merchants to set up mobile payment capabilities using a smartphone and the associated apps, all of which can be individually branded.

The QR code service covers mobile money transactions including cash-in and –out, airtime top-ups, and payments. Youtap said the codes can also be used to provide change to customers who pay in cash, and enable merchants without a smartphone to accept mobile payments in the form of printed QR codes.

In a statement announcing the move, Youtap noted QR codes are increasingly being used to enable mobile payments in Asia.

However, the popularity of the codes means Youtap faces stiff competition from established players including Alipay and WeChat Pay – China’s big two mobile money services, which perform the vast majority of retail transactions using QR codes – along with Visa in India. In Africa, heavy hitter Mastercard deployed its MasterPass QR mobile payment service in countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania.