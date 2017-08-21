English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Youtap deploys QR code white-label m-pay system

21 AUG 2017

Youtap launched a QR code-based mobile money platform and associated smartphone apps designed to deliver wireless transaction capabilities to small businesses and merchants in Africa and Asia.

New Zealand-headquartered Youtap said the service complies with the Bharat QR industry standard – a common specification developed by Bharat, Mastercard and Visa designed to enable merchants to accept electronic payments without an Electronic Draft Capture machine.

Instead, Youtap’s platform enables small businesses and merchants to set up mobile payment capabilities using a smartphone and the associated apps, all of which can be individually branded.

The QR code service covers mobile money transactions including cash-in and –out, airtime top-ups, and payments. Youtap said the codes can also be used to provide change to customers who pay in cash, and enable merchants without a smartphone to accept mobile payments in the form of printed QR codes.

In a statement announcing the move, Youtap noted QR codes are increasingly being used to enable mobile payments in Asia.

However, the popularity of the codes means Youtap faces stiff competition from established players including Alipay and WeChat Pay – China’s big two mobile money services, which perform the vast majority of retail transactions using QR codes – along with Visa in India. In Africa, heavy hitter Mastercard deployed its MasterPass QR mobile payment service in countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association