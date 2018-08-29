English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Xoom targets Africa, Eastern Europe with Ria deal

29 AUG 2018

PayPal unit Xoom signed a partnership with remittance company Ria Money Transfer to expand the number of locations its users can send money to, a deal which takes its reach to 70 per cent of the countries in the world.

In a statement Xoom, which provides overseas cash transfer from the US, said the partnership was a “landmark” for the company and would allow it to expand its presence in Africa and Eastern Europe.

Ria Money Transfer provides online services to 350,000 agents across 149 countries and is a subsidiary of US headquartered ATM and point of sale terminal company Euronet Worldwide.

The deal will give Xoom access to 86 markets where it had a limited or no presence. New destinations include Russia, Ukraine, Ivory Coast, Sudan and Ethiopia.

“With this expansion, Xoom now offers service to over 130 countries globally, including many countries that have limited access to digital remittance services,” Xoom general manager Julian King said.

Since acquiring Xoom in 2015, PayPal has set about expanding the reach of the service to allow remittance to several new markets including Japan and Australia.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PayPal reports Venmo boost despite stiff competition

Venmo moves offline with debit card launch

Apple releases delayed social payments platform
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association